Printer Friendly Version View printer-friendly version
<< Back
Fresh Del Monte Produce's Board of Directors Declares Cash Dividend

CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug. 2, 2017-- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) today announced that its board of directors declared an interim cash dividend of fifteen cents ($0.15) per share, payable on September 8, 2017 to shareholders of record on August 16, 2017.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world's leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the countries formerly part of the Soviet Union. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the Del Monte® brand, a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for more than 125 years.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the intents, beliefs or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to various matters. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those described under the caption “Key Information - Risk Factors” in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2016, along with other reports that the Company has on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Note to the Editor: This release and other press releases are available on the Company's web site, www.freshdelmonte.com.

Source: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.
Christine Cannella, 305-520-8433
Assistant Vice President, Investor Relations