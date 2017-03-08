CORAL GABLES, Fla. --(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug. 2, 2017-- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) today announced that its board of directors declared an interim cash dividend of fifteen cents ($0.15) per share, payable on September 8, 2017 to shareholders of record on August 16, 2017 .

About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world's leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe , Africa , the Middle East and the countries formerly part of the Soviet Union . Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the Del Monte® brand, a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for more than 125 years.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the intents, beliefs or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to various matters. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those described under the caption “Key Information - Risk Factors” in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2016 , along with other reports that the Company has on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission .

